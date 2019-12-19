December 19, 2019
Protesters clash with police outside Barcelona stadium
Violent clashes between Catalan independence supporters and police overshadowed Wednesday night’s El Classico football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Outside of the grounds - in Barcelona - supporters closed off roads and attacked police vehicles. Nine people have been arrested so far. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos was at the game. #elclassico #catalanprotest #barcelonarealmadrid
