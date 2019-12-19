BIZTECH
Forbes has released its list of the highest-paid YouTubers, and it shows two kids, both under the age of 10, got some of the biggest pay days. It's no surprise, as research shows videos with children in them are viewed almost three times as often as other clips. It's also testament to the popularity of using YouTube as a babysitter. According to Pew Research Center, four in five parents with children 11 and younger let their kids go on YouTube to pass the time. The millions that content creators make show just how lucrative the platform can be for people who build and maintain a loyal following. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, many smaller channels are struggling to make ends meet, and are banding together to get a better deal. For more, YouTuber Drake McWhorter joined us in Dallas, Texas. He runs the Youtube Channel Comic Drake, which has 268,000 subscribers. #YouTube #Streaming #Content
December 19, 2019
