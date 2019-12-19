DRUG RESISTANCE: How to fight back?

More people are becoming resistant to life-saving anti-biotics. Medical researchers say there’s an urgent need to stem the rise, warning of steep economic and human costs. Guests: Dr Lena Ciric Antibiotic Resistance Scientist, UCL Dr Elisabeth Adams Founder, Aquarius Population Health Clare Chandler Director, Antimicrobial Resistance Centre Tagbo Niepa Professor of Bioengineering Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #DrugResistance #Antibiotics #Superbugs #Medicine