UK aims for EU trade deal by next year | Money Talks
The Queen has opened the British Parliament for the second time this year, in a ceremony stripped of its usual pomp and pageantry. She's outlined Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to hike healthcare spending and fight crime. But it's clear the government's priority is to deliver Brexit on time, more than three years after the UK voted to leave the European Union. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the store, we were joined by Jonathan Portes. He's a professor of economics and public policy at King's College London. He's also a senior fellow at the university's independent research body on UK-EU relations. #Brexit #Queen #UKparliament
December 19, 2019
