Kuala Lumpur Summit - Erdogan: 94% of people killed in conflicts are Muslim

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left Kuala Lumpur following his address to a gathering of more than 450 Islamic leaders and intellectuals in that country. The meeting is aimed at finding solutions to the problems facing the Muslim world. As TRT World's Hasan Abdullah finds, some leaders are calling for the western world to take action.