Turkey-Libya Relations: Turkey will provide technical, logistical support
Exclusive report: The country's UN recognised government has officially requested Turkish military assistance in its fight against militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar. The request is set to increase foreign backing for the government which has been under siege in the capital since April, when Haftar launched his offensive to take Tripoli. Haftar’s forces are being backed by Egypt, the UAE and others and as our correspondent Ali Mustafa reports from the frontline of Tripoli, the fate of the conflict might come down to this external help, than the skills of the fighters on the ground.
December 19, 2019
