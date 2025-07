Marriage Story

Marriage Story. The name is s ironic because it is a movie about divorce. But perhaps not just any divorce but one that was partly inspired by the break-up of Noah Bambauch the film's director. So brush aside those holiday classics for just one second, and make room on your Netflix cue for a more nuanced drama. Kayleigh Donaldson, Film Critic 02:33 #MarriageStory #ScarlettJohansson #AdamDriver