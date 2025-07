Rembrandt's Light

Rembrandt is a storyteller through light and shade. He used it to capture ordinary people, with all their imperfections. His methods are almost impossible to replicate. But one London gallery is attempting to do just that through extraordinary means. As the year of Rembrandt comes to a close, Hatice Meryem Gelgor takes one more look at the master Dutch painter. #Rembrandt #Exhibition #DulwichPictureGallery