Rise of Skywalker: Final installment of the Star Wars film series released

The final installment of the Star Wars Saga is arriving in cinemas with hard-core fans camping out days ahead of its release in Hollywood. The global phenomenon has delighted generations of moviegoers for more than 40 years, with the nine-part series now coming to an end. Danielle Robertson reports from Los Angeles. #StarWarsSaga #RiseOfSkywalker #Hollywood