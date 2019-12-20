December 20, 2019
WHO Smoking Report: Number of men who smoke cigarettes falls for the first time
For the first time, the number of men who smoke has dropped, according to a new report by the World Health Organization. It says that even though the number of smokers has been falling over the past few decades, it's been mainly due to women quitting. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #Smoking #WHO #Health
