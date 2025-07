Year of Protest: Sudan

It’s been a year of seismic shifts in Sudan as people celebrated an apparent transition from dictatorship to democracy. At the start of 2019, Omar al Bashir was president, months later he was deposed. But it wasn't all smooth sailing after that. The Sudanese people went from toppling a leader who'd ruled for 30 years, only to face a massacre, all the while trying to transition to democracy.