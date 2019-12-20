WORLD
1 MIN READ
THE BREXIT ELECTION: Labour voters kicked back at their party to back Boris
The seat of Blyth Valley has been Labour for 50 years, but by summer 2019 there were murmurings. Many voters in the former mining area with above average unemployment couldn’t see what they’d gained from decades of Labour representation. What’s more, the party seemed to have set itself against the desire of many to leave the EU. Switching allegiance would be a hard choice for working class people who never regarded the Tories as their friends. But by December they’d decided to hold their nose and take the plunge, setting the pattern for what was to come.
THE BREXIT ELECTION: Labour voters kicked back at their party to back Boris
December 20, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us