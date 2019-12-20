December 20, 2019
Keeping up with Kim Kardashian’s Blackface and Cultural Appropriations
Kim Kardashian West has been accused of wearing blackface in her photos for 7Hollywood magazine. But it’s not the first time. She has been accused of blackface and cultural appropriation in the past. And while its usually of Black culture, she has also stolen from Japan... #KimKardashian #Blackface #CulturalAppropriation
