December 20, 2019
THE OTHER UNION: Brexit and the election has put more strain on the United Kingdom
After his election victory Boris Johnson and Conservative Party members celebrated with a full English breakfast, but are the English jeopardizing their relationship with the other three countries in the UK? Wales also voted for Brexit, but Scotland and Northern Ireland wanted to stay in the EU – and the 2019 electoral map shows it.
