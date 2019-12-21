Australia Fires: Week-long state of emergency declared in New South Wales

Large scale bushfires are still ravaging Australia, a day after two volunteer firefighters lost their lives. So far, eight people have died. The conditions in a large part of east and south Australia are considered hazardous with more than a 100 fires across the state of New South Wales. Concerns are rising about the impact of bushfire smoke on health of hundreds of thousands of people. Iolo ap Dafydd has the latest. #AustraliaBushfires #NewSouthWales #StateOfEmergency