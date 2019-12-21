WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia Fires: Week-long state of emergency declared in New South Wales
Large scale bushfires are still ravaging Australia, a day after two volunteer firefighters lost their lives. So far, eight people have died. The conditions in a large part of east and south Australia are considered hazardous with more than a 100 fires across the state of New South Wales. Concerns are rising about the impact of bushfire smoke on health of hundreds of thousands of people. Iolo ap Dafydd has the latest. #AustraliaBushfires #NewSouthWales #StateOfEmergency
Australia Fires: Week-long state of emergency declared in New South Wales
December 21, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us