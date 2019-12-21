December 21, 2019
India Protests: Over a dozen killed, hundreds detained during rallies
In India, nationwide protests against a new controversial citizenship law have left at least fourteen people dead. The protesters say the law discriminates against Muslims. The demonstrations have been going on for more than a week - and show no signs of ending. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #IndiaProtests #PoliceViolence #IndiaMuslims
