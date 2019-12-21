Star Wars Set: Tunisian city hopes new film will rekindle tourism trade

A new sequel of the science fiction classic "Star Wars" hit cinemas across the globe this week. Loyal fans have been waiting eagerly to see how the Skywalker Saga will end after 42 years. There's no doubt the movie will become a commercial success, but what happens to the set once filming ends? Aksel Zaimovic finds out in Tataouine, where Jedi warrior Luke Skywalker grew up.