My Turkey: Saffron from Safranbolu

Safranbolu, a historic town in the Black Sea region of Turkey, is mainly known for its well-preserved and unique architecture, included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list. But this tiny town is also known for its production of saffron, one of the most expensive spices in the world. This video is part of TRT World's "My Turkey" digital series, which explores different regions of Turkey and showcases its hidden treasures. #Saffron #UNESCO #WorldHeritageList