December 21, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia Fires: Catastrophic conditions fuel blazes across New South Wales
Rising temperatures and strong winds are fuelling what Australian authorities are calling catastrophic conditions in New South Wales, where more than a hundred bushfires are burning. Fires are also raging across the state of South Australia, where two people have been killed, bringing the death toll since the bushfire crisis began in October to 10. Natasha Hussain reports.
Australia Fires: Catastrophic conditions fuel blazes across New South Wales
Explore