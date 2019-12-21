December 21, 2019
2019 Review: Germany's far-right gains support after 2015 refugee crisis
Far-right sentiment has surged in Germany since the migrant crisis in 2015. The Alternative for Germany party spearheaded the political move towards the right. They hold seats in the national parliament as the largest opposition party. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy sent us this report to explain how the AfD has gained so much support.
