Elderly Acrobats: Life expectancy in China has more than doubled to 77 years

The average life expectancy in China today, according to the country's National Health Commission, is 77 years - remarkable, when you consider it was just 35 in 1949. That puts it nearly on par with the US, where people on average live until they're about 79. But for one group of people in Beijing, age is only a number. Here's Patrick Fok. #LifeExpectancy #AverageLife #China