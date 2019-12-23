WORLD
1 MIN READ
Volunteers are finding new ways to support protests in Baghdad - Iraq Protests
Anti-government protests in Iraq show no sign of abating. Many are doing, however, what they can to help support the protesters. Shaoib Hasan has the story of a group of volunteers who are ensuring demonstrators don't go hungry. Since October, more than 420 people have been killed in demonstrations. Protesters accuse the government of being corrupt and blame them for rising poverty in the country.
Volunteers are finding new ways to support protests in Baghdad - Iraq Protests
December 23, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us