Volunteers are finding new ways to support protests in Baghdad - Iraq Protests

Anti-government protests in Iraq show no sign of abating. Many are doing, however, what they can to help support the protesters. Shaoib Hasan has the story of a group of volunteers who are ensuring demonstrators don't go hungry. Since October, more than 420 people have been killed in demonstrations. Protesters accuse the government of being corrupt and blame them for rising poverty in the country.