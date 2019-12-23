WORLD
PARLIAMENTARY PEST: The man who’s been the bain of MPs and broadcasters say he isn’t giving up fight
To the world, who watched on TV cameras as he harangued politicians with his megaphone, he’s the ‘Stop Brexit’ guy, but to his friends and family he’s Steve Bray. Outraged at the result of the 2016 referendum, Steve took up position outside Parliament every day for three and a half years, screaming at anyone who would listen that they had to “stop Brexit”. Now his cause has lost, Steve says he’s got another one… to get the country to rejoin the EU.
December 23, 2019
