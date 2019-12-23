Thai sanctuary gives elephants freedom to roam

Elephants were phased out of the logging industry in Thailand about 30 years ago, leaving their mahouts unemployed. Trainers then turned to the tourism industry offering elephant rides, performances and an overall Instagram-worthy experience with the majestic giants. But their training practices have been criticised as cruel and outdated. As Natasha Hussain reports, one NGO has come up with an ethical alternative.