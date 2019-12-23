BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US tariffs hit Chinese shop owners | Money Talks
China has announced it will cut import tariffs on hundreds of goods next week as it tries to boost trade and shore-up its slowing economy. It's been 18 months since the US and China kicked-off their costly trade war - rattling global supply chains and financial markets. While 2019 started with a truce, matters abruptly turned sour when talks broke down. And despite things cooling-off again with the announcement of an initial deal, some are worried about what 2020 will bring. Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing. #TradeWars #UStariffs #CustomDuties
US tariffs hit Chinese shop owners | Money Talks
December 23, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us