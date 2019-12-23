December 23, 2019
South Korea and Japan row hits trade and security | Money Talks
Leaders from Japan and South Korea are holding a summit in China this week as they look to defuse tensions over trade stemming from historical feuds. The latest rift, however, threatens both global security and trade. And as Joseph Kim reports, a solution to the on-going problem isn't going to come easy. #Japan #SouthKorea #Trade
