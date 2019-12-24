December 24, 2019
Saudi court sentences five to death for Khashoggi murder
The United Nations has joined Turkey in condemning a Saudi court's decision to sentence five people to death over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. No senior Saudi figures were implicated by the judge in the closed-door trials, despite a UN investigation and a CIA report pointing the finger at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Yasmine El-Sabawi has more from Washington.
