December 24, 2019
2019 Review: Civilian casualties of Afghan war at highest level
Warning: Some viewers may find the images in this video disturbing. 2019 has been one of the deadliest years in Afghanistan in a decade. Rahul Radhakrishnan travelled to Kabul and filed this special report on how the turbulent year has affected civilians. And a warning, some viewers may find some pictures in this report disturbing.
