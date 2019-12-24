December 24, 2019
Mediterranean Drilling: Turkey has two drilling ships in the eastern Mediterranean
Over the past year, the dispute over oil and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean has escalated. Turkey has expanded its fleet of ships exploring near Cyprus, while Greek Cypriots have been trying to rally support for their exploration rights. TRT World's diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
