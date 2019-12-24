Thousands of Syrians flee bombardment, head to Turkish border

The Syrian regime has carried out more air strikes in Idlib province. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says eight people were killed on Tuesday, including five children. The Turkish government is concerned that 4 million people in northern Syria could be deprived of urgently needed humanitarian assistance because of a Russian veto at the UN. Ankara has raised its concerns with Moscow. Our diplomatic correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more. #Syrianregime #Russia #Idlib