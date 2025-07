Best Global Exhibitions of 2019 | Showcase Special

In this episode of Showcase; Da Vinci Retrospective 00:13 Rembrandt's Light 02:14 Qatar National Museum 05:33 Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool 09:05 Ilya Repin at Tretyakov Gallery 14:00 Sena Arslan, TRT World Arts Producer 19:09 #Exhibition #Global #DaVinci