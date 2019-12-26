WORLD
1 MIN READ
2019 Review: Renewed tensions further strain ties between the US and Iran
Over the past year, relations between the US and Iran have deteriorated. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new round of sanctions on government officials, aimed at pressuring the Iranian government to stop the abuse and detention of protesters. The sanctions are just one example of how tensions have intensified between the two countries. Lionel Donovan explains. #Us #Iran #NuclearDeal
2019 Review: Renewed tensions further strain ties between the US and Iran
December 26, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us