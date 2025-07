A father’s loss in Darfur

When Banu Altinbas was working as an aid worker in Darfur, Sudan, she had to console grieving family members who lost their children in an explosion. Years later, she has not been able to forget the agony of a father who fought for his son to survive. This is part of our special documentary series “Life in Ruins,” which showcases the remarkable work of four brave women saving lives on the front line.