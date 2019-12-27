WORLD
Breaking News: At least 15 killed in plane crash near Kazakhstan's Almaty
Update: At least 15 people have died in a passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan. The Bek Air plane went down shortly after taking off from the airport in Almaty - Kazakshtan's biggest city. The plane had been carrying 95 passengers and five crew, and was traveling from Almaty to the capital Nur Sultan. Airport officials say the aircraft lost height, struck a fence and then a building. Rescue officials are at the scene helping survivors off the plane. A special commission will be established to investigate what went wrong.
December 27, 2019
