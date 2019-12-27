WORLD
Sarajevo-Belgrade ‘Peace Highway’
The 1990s were a traumatic time for the Balkans, where conflict and ethnic violence took the lives of thousands. Deep rooted scars were not only left on people's minds, but also on the land itself. But now, there's a push to reverse those divisions, by creating a more interconnected region. One project is the Sarajevo-Belgrade highway, which will connect two countries that were once bitter enemies. And funding that project is Turkey, which is playing a big role in building up the region's infrastructure. Omer Kablan reports.
December 27, 2019
