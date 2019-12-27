A More Interconnected Balkans?

The Sarajevo-Belgrade highway will connect two countries that were once bitter enemies. The Turkey-supported highway is a push to heal deep rooted scars not only left on people’s minds but also on the land itself. So, will the project succeed in bringing Serbia and Bosnia closer? Guests: Marko Cadez President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bayram Akgul Chairman of the Turkish-Serbian Business Council