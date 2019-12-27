December 27, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s Economy | Turkish Investments in the Balkans
After a turbulent 2018, the Turkish economy steadied this year, and an economic stabilization programe helped reduce foreign debt and inflation. And now the government is targeting a 5% growth in 2020. Plus, we discuss Turkey’s investments in the Balkans and the impact of the Sarajevo-Belgrade highway project on the two countries that were once bitter enemies.
Turkey’s Economy | Turkish Investments in the Balkans
Explore