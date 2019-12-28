Kazakhstan Crash: At least a dozen people died in Bek Air plane crash in Almaty

Scores of people survived when a passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan. The Bek Air plane, carrying nearly 100 people, smashed through a fence and ploughed into a building moments after departing from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city. At least 12 people were killed. Reagan De Vignes has more. #Kazakhstan #PlaneCrash #BekAir