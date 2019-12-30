Unrest threatens Sudan's economic revival | Money Talks

Higher food and fuel prices prompted peaceful protests that led to the removal of Sudanese leader Omar al Bashir, ending his three decades in power. But since the transitional government stepped in, divisions have only widened. And struggles to address the economic problems have left millions in misery. TRT World's Khalil Charles was in Khartoum this month and filed this report. #Sudan # #ExtraditionLaw #Khathoum