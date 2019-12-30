BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Transport strike hits French businesses hard | Money Talks
As the Yellow Vest protests continued across France in 2019, President Emmanuel Macron's government addressed the demands by promising tax cuts, higher pensions and an overhaul of the public sector. But this has done little to calm tensions. And now the country is in the midst of a transport crisis as workers protest against pension reforms. Officials say the policy changes are necessary to protect the lowest earners without increasing the government's burden beyond its budget. And as neither side appears willing to budge, the wheels of the economy are grinding to a halt. Mobin Nasir reports. #France #PensionStrike #Transport
Transport strike hits French businesses hard | Money Talks
December 30, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us