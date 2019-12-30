WORLD
Stabbing Attack: New York governor calls the attack an ‘act of terrorism’
A man has appeared in a New York court in connection with a stabbing spree at the home of a rabbi. 37-year-old Grafton Thomas is accused of entering the house and attacking several people with a machete before running away. It’s the latest in a series of hate crimes against Jewish communities across the United States. Philip Owira reports. #hanukkahknifeattack #hanukkahstabbing #hanukkahattack
December 30, 2019
