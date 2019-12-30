WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iranian-backed militia’s locations targeted in Iraq, Syria
Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has condemned US air strikes on several bases belonging to a militia group. Mahdi warns the attacks will have dangerous consequences. The militia claims nearly 30 of its fighters were killed on Sunday. The strikes were launched against 5 targets in Iraq and eastern Syria belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, a Shia group with close ties to Iran. The US accuses it of launching a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base on Friday in which a US contractor was killed. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #usairstrike #usiraq #ussyria
December 30, 2019
