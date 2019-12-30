WORLD
Temperatures across Australia rise over 40 degrees Celsius
Temperatures in every single state of Australia have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius as fires rage across the country. The New South Wales Fire Service has confirmed the death of a volunteer firefighter, and on the southern coast, tens of thousands of residents and holiday-makers have been told to leave parts of the state of Victoria as conditions there worsen. Melinda Nucifora has more. #australia #australiafires #firesinaustralia
December 30, 2019
