WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mass shootings in the US hit a record high in 2019
In US, federal authorities have filed hate-crime charges against a man suspected of stabbing five Jewish people. Police say 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, attacked a rabbi's home north of New York City during Hannukah celebrations on Saturday night. Police say his journals and cell phone contained searches related to Nazis, Adolf Hitler and anti-semitism. And in Texas, authorities have identified the man who they say shot and killed two people at a church on Sunday. Keith Thomas Kinnunen opened fire in the sanctuary before a security guard shot him. Police say the 43-year-old former drifter had an extensive criminal past. It comes as the US rounds out the most mass shootings ever recorded in a single year. For more on why 2019 saw so many tragedies, Courtney Kealy has this report. #UsMassShootings #HateCrime #GunControl
Mass shootings in the US hit a record high in 2019
December 31, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us