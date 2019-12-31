Mass shootings in the US hit a record high in 2019

In US, federal authorities have filed hate-crime charges against a man suspected of stabbing five Jewish people. Police say 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, attacked a rabbi's home north of New York City during Hannukah celebrations on Saturday night. Police say his journals and cell phone contained searches related to Nazis, Adolf Hitler and anti-semitism. And in Texas, authorities have identified the man who they say shot and killed two people at a church on Sunday. Keith Thomas Kinnunen opened fire in the sanctuary before a security guard shot him. Police say the 43-year-old former drifter had an extensive criminal past. It comes as the US rounds out the most mass shootings ever recorded in a single year. For more on why 2019 saw so many tragedies, Courtney Kealy has this report. #UsMassShootings #HateCrime #GunControl