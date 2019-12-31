December 31, 2019
Al Shabab claims responsibility for deadly Somalia blast
Terrorist organisation Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack in Somalia since 2017. A car bomb targeting a Somali and Turkish convoy left at least 90 people dead. The Somali government believes a foreign country assisted in the planning of the attack, and will investigate with the help of foreign intelligence agencies. #Somalia #AlShabab #Mogadishu
