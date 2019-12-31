WORLD
1 MIN READ
Al Shabab claims responsibility for deadly Somalia blast
Terrorist organisation Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack in Somalia since 2017. A car bomb targeting a Somali and Turkish convoy left at least 90 people dead. The Somali government believes a foreign country assisted in the planning of the attack, and will investigate with the help of foreign intelligence agencies. #Somalia #AlShabab #Mogadishu
Al Shabab claims responsibility for deadly Somalia blast
December 31, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us