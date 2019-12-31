WORLD
Pentagon to deploy troops to Baghdad for embassy security
The US is deploying additional forces to Baghdad for security at its embassy. The US mission has come under siege after thousands gathered to protest over US airstrikes that targeted Iran-backed militia bases. Top American diplomats have called on Iraqi leaders to ensure the safety of their staff. US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter, asking the Iraqi people to come to the embassy’s aid, as TRT World’s Sarah Balter reports. #usembassybagdad #usembassyiniraq #usembassyiraq
December 31, 2019
