WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flees from Japan to Lebanon
Former Renault--Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, reportedly fled house arrest by hiding in a musical instrument case with the help of a music band. That’s according to Lebanese TV news channel MTV. The agency also quoted government officials who say Gosn entered the country legally, and will not face any consequences. Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial in Tokyo over charges of financial misconduct, fled to Beirut on Monday. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #nissancarlosghosn #carlosghosnflees #ghosnnissan
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flees from Japan to Lebanon
December 31, 2019
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us