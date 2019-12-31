Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flees from Japan to Lebanon

Former Renault--Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, reportedly fled house arrest by hiding in a musical instrument case with the help of a music band. That’s according to Lebanese TV news channel MTV. The agency also quoted government officials who say Gosn entered the country legally, and will not face any consequences. Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial in Tokyo over charges of financial misconduct, fled to Beirut on Monday. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #nissancarlosghosn #carlosghosnflees #ghosnnissan