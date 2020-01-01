WORLD
US Embassy Attack: Pentagon deploys troops to Baghdad for embassy security
In Iraq, where the US has started deploying troops, to its embassy in the capital Baghdad, which is at the center of violent protests. They're in response to US airstrikes, that targeted an Iran-backed militia on Sunday. Washington says the group was responsible for a previous attack that killed a US contractor. Washington says it will continue to take decisive action, if its interests are threatened. Lionel Donovan has more.
January 1, 2020
