Protesters in India welcome 2020 with national anthem

More than 3,000 people gathered at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia on New Year’s Eve to protest against India's Citizenship Amendment Act. The protesters welcomed 2020 by singing the national anthem and chanting freedom slogans. #happynewyear2020 #JamiaProtests #IndiansAgainstCAA