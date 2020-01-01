January 1, 2020
Hong Kong Detainee: Latest footages from Hong Kong
These are live pictures from Hong Kong. There have been violent confrontations between police and anti-Beijing protesters taking part in a New Year's Day rally. Police have used tear gas and water cannon to try to disperse crowds calling for better governance and democratic reforms. The demonstrations began in June, since when more than 6-thousand people have been arrested
